Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.85. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. 269,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

