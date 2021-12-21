Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive accounts for about 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

