Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $55,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $192.04 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

ASR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

