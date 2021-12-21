Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 12th

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $434.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.46. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

