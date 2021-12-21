GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

BKNG stock opened at $2,208.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 241.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,353.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,296.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

