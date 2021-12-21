GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.52.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $346.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.41 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

