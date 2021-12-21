GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $336.59 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

