GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

