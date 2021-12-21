GWM Advisors LLC Sells 80,181 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,181 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000.

ANGL stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

