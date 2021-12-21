GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 498 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

