GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 1,181 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $228,420,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

