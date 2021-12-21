GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 642 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

