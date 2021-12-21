Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $236.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.