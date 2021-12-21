Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

