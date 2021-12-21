Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 156.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $345.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $369.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

