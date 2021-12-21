Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 970.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 78,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

