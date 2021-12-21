Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,036 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,036 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $309.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.24. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

