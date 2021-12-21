Halma plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.35 (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,114 ($41.14) on Tuesday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,214 ($29.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,189 ($42.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,992.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,902.40. The firm has a market cap of £11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($41.45), for a total value of £313,700 ($414,453.69).

HLMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($34.61) to GBX 3,030 ($40.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.99) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.37) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,651.20 ($35.03).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

