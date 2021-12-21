Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Habib Annous Purchases 165,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Habib Annous purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,758.22).

HMSO opened at GBX 31.09 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.