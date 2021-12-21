Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Habib Annous Purchases 165,000 Shares

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Habib Annous purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,758.22).

HMSO opened at GBX 31.09 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

