Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

HBRIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

