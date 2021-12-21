Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $316.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00363791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,286,826,811 coins and its circulating supply is 11,474,134,811 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

