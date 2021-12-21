Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $247.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

