Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

