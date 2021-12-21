Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,724 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.08. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.95 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

