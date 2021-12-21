HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12,155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 596,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 591,606 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.