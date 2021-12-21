HCR Wealth Advisors Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.