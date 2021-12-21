HCR Wealth Advisors Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.