HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

