HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,323,000. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

