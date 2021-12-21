HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 97 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.