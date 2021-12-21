Head to Head Analysis: Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and POSCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A POSCO $49.01 billion N/A $1.26 billion $17.03 3.50

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and POSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A POSCO 8.29% 11.85% 7.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and POSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 POSCO 1 0 0 0 1.00

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.18%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than POSCO.

Summary

POSCO beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Trading division exports and imports steel products and raw materials. The company was founded by Tae-Joon Park on April 1, 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.