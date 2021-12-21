Head to Head Comparison: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -20.93

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NextSource Materials and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 45.97%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% Corvus Gold N/A -502.88% -220.77%

Summary

Corvus Gold beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

