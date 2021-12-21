Head to Head Contrast: Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) & Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -440.01% -51.93% -44.97% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sigma Labs and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $810,000.00 23.45 -$5.20 million ($0.60) -3.02 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 5.03 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sigma Labs and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Labs currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.49%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

