Head to Head Review: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) vs. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Codiak BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 30.66 -$152.10 million ($3.16) -25.87 Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 95.69 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -3.45

Codiak BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Twist Bioscience and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $118.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.67%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.00%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -114.93% -24.90% -21.69% Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.13, indicating that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Codiak BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.