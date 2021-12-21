Head to Head Review: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) & Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and Spectrum Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.55 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GTT Communications and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GTT Communications beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

