Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.99 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $294,717.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,421,819 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

