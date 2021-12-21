Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.11.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 48.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

