Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has raised its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Further Reading: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.