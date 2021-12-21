Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has raised its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

