HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,215 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of AUPH opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

