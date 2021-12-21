HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $58.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.32.

