HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 418,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

