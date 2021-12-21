HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.93 Million

Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report sales of $36.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.15 million and the lowest is $36.70 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,340 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

