Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 375,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.