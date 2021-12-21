Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.93

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7373 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

