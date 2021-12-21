Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.