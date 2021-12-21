Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 2,135 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,472,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 936,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31.

