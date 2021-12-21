Huntington National Bank Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,338 shares of company stock worth $7,532,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.