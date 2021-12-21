Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,320 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 63.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

