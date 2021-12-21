Huntington National Bank Purchases 814 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in National Grid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in National Grid by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

