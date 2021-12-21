Huntington National Bank Purchases New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

