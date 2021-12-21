Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185 in the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

